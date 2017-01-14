2017 NFL mock draft: No surefire QB, but three may go in first 12 picks

The deadline for college players to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft is Monday, so here’s an early 2017 mock draft:
x-Not yet declared
1. Cleveland Browns (1-15)
Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Garrett is an immediate game-changer for a defense that's 31st in the league in scoring allowed and total defense.
2. San Francisco 49ers (2-14)
Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
Trubisky might be a safer overall pick than DeShone Kizer (Notre Dame) and Deshaun Watson (Clemson) so he makes more sense than either one at this point.
3. Chicago Bears (3-13)
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
The Jay Cutler experiment seemingly has reached its end. Kizer isn't in the top 15 on my Big Board, but, as a talent-rich quarterback, he'll get drafted well before his board slot.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)
Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
The Jags pick Allen, a versatile chess piece in any defense, with any scheme who can dominate inside and out.
5. Tennessee Titans (via L.A. Rams 4-12)
Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
Humphrey could step in right away and make an impact for this Dick LeBeau-led defense that finished 30th in the league in pass defense.
6. New York Jets (5-11)
Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
There isn't an 3-4 edge rusher that makes a ton of sense here, so the Jets take Wilson, the best available athletic cornerback on the board.
7. San Diego Chargers (6-10)
Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
Hooker gives the Chargers a true middle of the field range player that plays the run and pass equally well.
8. Carolina Panthers (6-10)
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
The Panthers have relied so heavily on Cam Newton that he needs some help. So the Panthers could look to go younger and more explosive at the position.
9. Cincinnati Bengals (6-9-1)
Jabrill Peppers, OLB/S, Michigan
On a Cincinnati defense brimming with experienced athletes, Peppers could step in and fill any number of roles.
10. Buffalo Bills (7-9)
Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
The Bills lost last year's first-rounder Shaq Lawson to injury. He and McDowell should help improve defense.
11. New Orleans Saints (7-9)
Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
Tabor is cocky, confident and will get roasted a bit early on. But, his length and athleticism are a necessity for a team that finished last in pass defense.
12. Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia Eagles 7-9)
Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
With the second of two top ten picks, the Browns take a polarizing quarterback in the scouting community. Some love him. Some don't feel the love at all.
13. Arizona Cardinals (currently 7-8-1)
Adoree Jackson, CB/ATH, Southern Cal
This is a bit higher than I'd want to take Jackson, but the Cardinals cornerback situation, Patrick Peterson notwithstanding, is not a good one.
(Tied) 14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota Vikings 8-8)
Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
This is a lot higher than Jones is on my big board, but the Eagles desperately need players with cover ability.
(Tied) 14. Indianapolis Colts (8-8)
Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama
Foster will start from Day 1 and could be the best Colts defender by the end of the season.
16. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)
Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
It always seems that a high profile player falls into the lap of GM Ozzie Newsome and Fournette at No. 16 is a gift.
17. Washington Redskins (8-7-1)
Jamal Adams, S, LSU
The Redskins brass would love to find a physical presence like Adams that can impact both the run and the pass.
18. Tennessee Titans (9-7)
Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
The Titans don't have a true go-to, No. 1 type threat. Williams will be that guy . . . if he makes it all the way to No. 18.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)
Solomon Thomas, DT, Stanford
Although the Buccaneers have an interior disrupter in Gerald McCoy, the defense needs even more next to him.
20. Denver Broncos (9-7)
Zach Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt-x
The Broncos really miss the speed and athleticism that former Bronco star Danny Trevathan provided on defense.
21. Detroit Lions (9-7)
Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
Barnett was, at times, totally dominant at Tennessee and he could easily move into the top 15.
22. Miami Dolphins (10-6)
Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
Charlton would provide a much-needed infusion of youth and explosiveness on the edge.
23. New York Giants (11-5)
Christian McCaffrey, RB/ATH, Stanford
Rashad Jennings isn't the player that he used to be, but even if he returns to have a great season in 2017, McCaffrey can still have a significant role on this offense.
24. Oakland Raiders (12-4)
Desmond King, CB/S, Iowa
If Zach Cunningham is on the board at this point, don't be surprised if the Raiders add the rangy superstar from Vanderbilt.
25. Houston Texans (9-7)
Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
Chris Clark is better served as the third tackle, the swing tackle, than a starter at right tackle. Ramczyk would be a great fit on Houston's offensive line.
26. Green Bay Packers (10-6)
Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
The Packers must get more pressure off the edge. Williams will present a ton of issues for offense tackles.
27. Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1)
Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
The Seahawks need more help up front for Russell Wilson and the running game. Bolles is a nasty mauler.
28. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)
Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
Considering Antonio Brown came from Central Michigan, the directional Michigan schools have been pretty good to Pittsburgh.
29. Atlanta Falcons (11-5)
Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan
The Falcons found their edge rusher in Vic Beasley, but need help on the interior. Wormley can work inside and outside.
30. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
DeMarcus Walker, DT, FSU
Walker can win up and down the line of scrimmage, rushing the quarterback or playing the run.
31. Dallas Cowboys (13-3)
Charles Harris, DE/OLB, Missouri
His blazing quick spin move is tough for any offensive lineman and he should play because of his ability to rush the quarterback.
32. New England Patriots (14-2)
Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois
Smoot is a much better athlete off the edge than anyone the Patriots have on the roster.
