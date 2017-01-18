Dabo says some NFL draft analysts should 'lose their jobs'

Multiple NFL draft analysts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, have given former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson a second-round grade for April’s draft, prompting Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney to dole out failing grades for their talent assessments.
“They should lose their jobs,” Swinney said Tuesday during an appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show.” “That is absolutely the craziest thing. They don’t know Deshaun. I mean I can’t even tell you how brilliant he is as a football player, as a person, how impactful of a man, of a human being he is. He’s gonna change a locker room the day he gets there.”
And Swinney was far from finished in stating his case in support of Watson.
“I mean he’s just so driven, so humble, unbelievable understanding of his platform, and his skill set is off the charts,” Swinney said. “He can do anything and everything. This kid put up 75 points and 1,060 yards on Alabama the last two years.
“He’s 32-3; his only losses came in the national championship game against Alabama when he had 550 yards, lost to Pitt when he threw for (a school record) 580 yards, and Georgia Tech when he played like 12 snaps and tore his ACL.
“This kid’s a winner and he’s always been a winner. He’s one of the most poised human beings I’ve ever seen and been around in my life. His attention to detail and how he prepares …I don’t understand it, I really don’t, but you see it all the time. Some of these guys that have been evaluated as first-rounders blow my mind in the past years, and then you’ve got a guy like this?
“That’s why I don’t pay any attention to any of that stuff. I really don’t. I don’t understand all that. I makes no sense to me when I see some of these things come out and then I see exactly what I know is going to happen happen at the next level.
“This guy right here, I don’t care what other people say, he is the best of the best. And that will prove to be the case when he gets his opportunity. And he’ll bloom where he’s planted, and wherever he gets taken he’s going to be phenomenal, just phenomenal.”
