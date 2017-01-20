Clemson’s Swinney must work magic again in finding new assistants

Head coach is Dabo Swinney’s title. It does not fully describe his role.
While molding Clemson University into a championship program, Swinney has served as arbitrator, legislator, fundraiser, marketer, planner, public speaker, interior designer and designated dancer.
But his most effective role has been human resource manager.
Swinney is a charming recruiter. He has established a culture of camaraderie and collaboration. He can locate and lure top talent, and not simply the most promising players.
Swinney’s best recruits are on his coaching staff.
Swinney’s nine-piece band is a harmony of refined recruiters and seasoned instructors. Swinney is praised most for his greatest hits— hiring coordinators Chad Morris and Brent Venables. Yet, two of his underplayed moves — tackles coach Dan Brooks and ends coach Marion Hobby — have conducted the most consistent and most productive component of Clemson’s recent success.
Brooks and Hobby have supervised the incessant assembly line of stalwart defensive linemen. When quarterbacks have staggered, when the secondary has faltered, when receivers have wavered, when kickers have erred, the defensive front has been sturdy and steady.
Now, Swinney will need to replace the factory foremen.
During the national championship celebration ceremony Saturday, Brooks revealed plans to retire after 33 seasons as a full-time college assistant. Then, the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Hobby away from Clemson.
Brooks and Hobby have signed five-star gems and molded diamonds out of the rough. They churned out eight NFL draft picks through the previous five years. They presumably will notch another this spring in Carlos Watkins.
In this lineage, Clemson’s defensive linemen might as well take a three-point stance on a conveyor belt. As stars roll off the production line, equally valuable replacements roll in. When the Tigers lost Andre Branch and Brandon Thompson, they rolled in Vic Beasley, Grady Jarrett and Corey Crawford. Then Shaq Lawson, D.J. Reader and Kevin Dodd. Then Watkins, Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.
Not all of those players arrived at Clemson prepared to hold the line. Beasley drifted as a tight end and running back and wandered at the bottom of the depth chart. Hobby helped Beasley transform into an All-American end, a first-round draft pick and now an NFL Pro Bowler.
Swinney aims to make staff moves less arduous. He has replaced merely two assistants through the last six seasons. However, maintaining that continuity may be more difficult as Clemson’s raises its profile. Regardless of how accommodating and enriching the Clemson environment may be, if good coaches continue to blossom there, other programs will attempt to pluck them.
Yet, each departure provides Swinney another opportunity to exhibit his sharpest skills.
He utilized his keen eye for budding talent when he tapped Morris from Tulsa to orchestrate his offense. He utilized his powers of promotion and persuasion when he parted ways with respected defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and lured the obstinately loyal Venables away from Oklahoma. He utilized his foresight when he promoted Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott.
Swinney undoubtedly has a similar contingency plan for all his assistants. He has asserted the importance of not simply finding the right guy, but finding the right fit.
