Clemson's Carlos Watkins has something to prove at Senior Bowl

0:24 Nikki Haley confirmed UN Ambassador Pause

4:15 Gov. Henry McMaster sworn in to lead Palmetto State

1:09 Deshaun Watson speaks at Clemson national title celebration

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

2:49 Jadar Johnson recaps his time at Clemson

0:54 Dabo Swinney, Deshaun Watson during the National Championship parade in Clemson

0:37 Gearing up for the National Championship parade in Clemson

2:31 Manchester By The Sea trailer

1:25 Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC as signing day nears