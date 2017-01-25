Dabo says passing on Watson in draft would be akin to ‘passing on Michael Jordan'

Deshaun Watson passed on the Senior Bowl, but his college coach thinks the Browns would be crazy to pass on the national championship-winning quarterback in April’s NFL draft.
“If they pass on Deshaun Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday after the Browns coached the South team in the first Senior Bowl practice of the year at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. “I’m just telling you. I don’t know what the heck I’m talking about. I’m just an old, funky college coach, but Deshaun Watson is the best by a long shot.”
The Browns have two first-round picks in this year’s draft (Nos. 1 and 12 overall) and could use one of them in an attempt to satisfy their need for a bona fide franchise quarterback.
Watson, North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer are the top-rated quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. Of those three juniors, Watson was the only one eligible for the Senior Bowl because he graduated early. However, he declined his invitation to the showcase.
Swinney isn’t worried about Watson forgoing the Senior Bowl.
“He’s 28-2 the last two years, beat Alabama and put up 75 points against Alabama in two games. He played 15 games this year. I think he’s done plenty,” Swinney said. “If they can’t evaluate that, a week at the Senior Bowl ain’t going to change that.
“So he'll be ready. He'll have all the workouts, the combine, the pro days and all that stuff. But just turn on the tape and get to know him. When people really get to know who he is, not just watching him on film, he’s one in a million.”
Although many draft analysts question how well Watson will transition from Clemson’s spread offense to the NFL, Swinney said there’s no question in his mind the player’s skills will allow him to make an immediate impact at the next level. Swinney also said he doesn’t expect NFL talent evaluators to have doubts about Watson being worthy of a first-round pick as more of the pre-draft process unfolds.
“He’s the greatest preparer that I’ve been around,” Swinney said. “He’s just a great preparer week in and week out. He loves it. He graduated in three years. This is a driven, focused kid that’s been way too busy being great to be distracted by anything. So he’s just ready for the moment.
“He’s so prepared and it’s been that way forever. The guy went 32-3. He lost in a national championship game where we had 550 yards and 40 points. He lost to Pitt where we had 630 yards and 42 points and he lost to Georgia Tech, which he only played about 12 snaps. He tore his ACL his freshman year. So he’s just a winner.”
