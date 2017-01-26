Louisiana RB commits to Clemson, ‘the real Death Valley’

Barring any last-minute defections, Clemson’s 2017 recruiting class is complete.
Running back Travis Etienne Jr. of Jennings, La., announced a commitment for the Tigers on Thursday. Etienne (5-11, 210) rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and 43 touchdowns this past season. He was a Texas A&M commitment at one point and also considered LSU and Tennessee.
“I’ll be taking my talents to the real Death Valley,” Etienne said in announcing his decision on a local TV station Thursday night. “The opportunities that God has blessed me with and just thinking outside the box and things I see around here all the time.”
Clemson has 14 committed for the class.
The Tigers went back into the market for a running back in December following the decommitment of Cordarrion Richardson of Memphis, Tenn. They looked over several options before zeroing in on Etienne, who had not heard from Clemson prior to the first contact in December. He made his official visit last weekend.
“I feel just like I’m at home,” he said. “And I’ll be a perfect fit for the offense. With all the top guys they’ve had there at quarterback and receivers, spreading the ball out and won’t be one-dimensional. Things will be good in the future.”
Etienne also took official visits to Oregon and Tennessee and was scheduled to visit LSU this coming weekend.
#WE2DEEP17 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ECG4y046O5— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) January 26, 2017
