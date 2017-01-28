Top instate prospect commits to Clemson

South Pointe’s Derion Kendrick committed Saturday night to Clemson.
Kendrick (6-1, 190) made his pledge to head coach Dabo Swinney during a meeting Saturday night at the end of a junior day visit.
Committed #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Mb2ivyZq7B— Kodak Uno (@_rayshawnnn_) January 29, 2017
He is the Tigers’ fourth pledge for 2018 and is considered one of the state’s best for the next recruiting cycle. He also had offers from USC, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Florida State, LSU and Notre Dame.
Kendrick played quarterback last season in leading the Stallions to the 4A state championship and can play receiver, but his coach says he wants to play cornerback at Clemson.
“He’s got the speed and the jumping ability, he’s just different,” South Pointe coach Strait Herron said. “He’s going to be big, over 6-4, 200. He’s very competitive, loves the competition and doesn’t back down. He started out being recruited as a slot receiver but he wants to be a defensive back. He wants to play corner.”
Herron said Clemson originally looked at Kendrick as a receiver in camp last summer before getting the word he wanted to play on the other side.
“Clemson said they wanted to put him in the same spot as (Nuke) Hopkins. He went to camp and went with the DBs and there were too many of them and he went over with the receivers. Coach (Jeff) Scott said we’ve got to have that guy. Jeff came in and talked about him being a slot receiver and word got out that he wanted to be a DB. About a week later Coach (Brent) Venables showed up and said if he wants to play defense we want hm. Clemson handles that stuff well.”
Kendrick also plays safety for the Stallions though he didn’t play much defense last season.
