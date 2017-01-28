Top instate prospect commits to Clemson

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1 Pause

2:49 Jadar Johnson recaps his time at Clemson

0:38 Thousands show up to welcome Clemson home from National Championship

3:04 Ben Boulware delivers emotional speech at Clemson's title celebration

1:09 Deshaun Watson speaks at Clemson national title celebration

2:03 Jamyest Williams earlier in January: No plans to flip to Georgia

1:25 Protest along Albemarle Rd.

1:25 Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC as signing day nears

1:49 Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott on in-house investigations on officer involved shootings