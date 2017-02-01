Confirmed Clemson football signees

Clemson’s class for 2017 is complete.
Wednesday’s confirmed signees
▪ Matt Bockhorst, OG, 6-5, 300, Cincinnati, Ohio
▪ Noah Dehond, OT, 6-6, 300, Hightstown, N.J.
▪ Tee Higgins, WR, 6-5, 190, Oak Ridge, Tenn.
▪ Amari Rodgers, WR, 5-10, 210, Knoxville, Tenn.
▪ Jordan Williams, DE, 6-5, 260, Virginia Beach, Va.
▪ Justin Foster, OLB, 6-4, 260, Shelby, N.C.
▪ Chase Brice, QB, 6-2, 210, Loganville, Ga.
▪ Travis Etienne, RB, 5-11, 200, Jennings, La.
▪ LeAnthony Williams Jr., CB, 6-0, 180, Roswell, Ga.
▪ A.J. Terrell, CB, 6-2, 180, Atlanta
Already enrolled
▪ Hunter Johnson, QB, 6-4, 200, Brownsburg, Ind.
▪ Logan Rudolph, DE, 6-3, 230, Rock Hill
▪ Baylon Spector, OLB, 6-2, 220, Calhoun, Ga.
▪ Blake Vinson, OG, 6-6, 295, Citra, Fla.
