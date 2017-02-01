Clemson University

February 1, 2017 7:32 AM

Confirmed Clemson football signees

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

Clemson’s class for 2017 is complete.

Wednesday’s confirmed signees

▪  Matt Bockhorst, OG, 6-5, 300, Cincinnati, Ohio

▪  Noah Dehond, OT, 6-6, 300, Hightstown, N.J.

▪  Tee Higgins, WR, 6-5, 190, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

▪  Amari Rodgers, WR, 5-10, 210, Knoxville, Tenn.

▪  Jordan Williams, DE, 6-5, 260, Virginia Beach, Va.

▪  Justin Foster, OLB, 6-4, 260, Shelby, N.C.

▪  Chase Brice, QB, 6-2, 210, Loganville, Ga.

▪  Travis Etienne, RB, 5-11, 200, Jennings, La.

▪  LeAnthony Williams Jr., CB, 6-0, 180, Roswell, Ga.

▪  A.J. Terrell, CB, 6-2, 180, Atlanta

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

Clemson's new Football Operations Building features: Death Valley Hill replica, The Paw Journey, a players lounge, golf simulator, bowling alley, barber shop, players' personal laundry room, recruiting war room, movie theater and more.

Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Already enrolled

▪  Hunter Johnson, QB, 6-4, 200, Brownsburg, Ind.

▪  Logan Rudolph, DE, 6-3, 230, Rock Hill

▪  Baylon Spector, OLB, 6-2, 220, Calhoun, Ga.

▪  Blake Vinson, OG, 6-6, 295, Citra, Fla.

Clemson University

