Breaking down Clemson’s class: Steals, sleepers and more

Breaking down
Clemson’s class
STARS
Hunter Johnson: The five-star quarterback enrolled early and will complete alongside Kelly Bryant and Zerrick Cooper for the Tigers’ starting quarterback job this spring. The Indiana native is rated as the No. 2 quarterback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Tee Higgins: Clemson went to Tennessee and beat out the Vols for the No. 2 receiver in the country. Higgins is 6-foot-4 with impressive hands and will provide a big target for whoever the Tigers’ quarterback is.
A.J. Terrell: The Under Armour All-American is rated as the No. 13 player in the country by Rivals, the highest-rated signee by any service.
IMMEDIATE HELP
Amari Rodgers: Clemson is deep at receiver but Rodgers, another Tennessee native, has a chance to play right away.
Travis Etienne: With Clemson at three running backs on scholarship he will be counted on to provide immediate depth. Clemson beat out LSU for the Louisiana native and No. 16 RB in the country.
LeAnthony Williams: The Georgia native is a consensus top 250 player in the country who had five interceptions as a senior
Jordan Williams: At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, the Army All-American has the size to add depth to Clemson’s defensive line early.
STEALS
Justin Foster: The Shrine Bowler played linebacker in high school but could put his hand in the dirt and play defensive end in college.
Logan Rudolph: enrolled in January after playing only two games for Northwestern as a senior due to a torn labrum. He is the brother of Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph.
Chase Brice: The Georgia native led Grayson to the state title as a senior, passing for 33 TDs and three interceptions.
Matt Bockhorst: The Tigers went to Ohio and beat out Penn State, Michigan and others for the 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman.
Blake Vinson: Clemson beat out some of the top programs in the country, including Alabama, Florida and Georgia, for the tackle from Florida.
SLEEPERS
Noah DeHond: The 6-foot-7, 320 pound tackle has the size to turn into a solid contributor for the Tigers as he develops.
Baylon Spector: The Georgia native is expected to play outside linebacker after playing all over the field, including quarterback.
MISSES
Xavier McKinney: The safety out of Roswell, Ga., showed heavy interest in Clemson and took an official visit before committing to Alabama.
Malik Herring: Another player out of Georgia, the defensive end committed to the in-state Bulldogs after taking a visit to Clemson.
BY POSITION
Quarterback 2; Running back 1; Wide receiver 2; Tight end 0; Offensive line 3; Defensive line 1; Linebacker 3; Defensive back 2.
BY STATE
Georgia 4; Tennessee 2; New York 1; Ohio 1; Louisiana 1; North Carolina 1; Indiana 1; South Carolina 1; Florida 1; Virginia 1
Matt Connolly
Comments