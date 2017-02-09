TV host: ‘I always thought that Clemson was in Tennessee’

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was giving geography lessons in Colorado this week.
You read that right.
Swinney was spending some time skiing at Beaver Creek in Vail with his family when he ended up doing a chair lift interview with a local TV anchor.
Ken Hoeve is an anchor on Good Morning Vail the host of a segment called First Chair. Hoeve ran into Swinney on the slopes at Beaver Creek and briefly interviewed him in a chair lift. He admitted to Swinney, "I always thought Clemson was in Tennessee, for some reason". The video was posted to TV8 Vail's Facebook Page.
Hoeve went on to ask Swinney and his son Clay about the Super Bowl. Both said they were pulling for the Falcons, two former Tigers play on that team, but they were happy to see a good game.
Swinney said his family heads to Beaver Creek for some rest and relaxation after every season.
