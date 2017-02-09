TV host: ‘I always thought that Clemson was in Tennessee’

0:35 Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address Pause

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

1:03 Does Clemson Kicker Greg Huegel get nervous?

1:19 Former morgue on Bull Street may become restaurant

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

2:34 The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament

1:01 Sindarius Thornwell South Carolina's leader

32:52 Senator Scott speaks on Rule 19, race, and Sen. Sessions

1:00 Soldier surprises wife her during basketball game at Limestone College