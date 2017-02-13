Nine Clemson players invited to NFL Combine

Clemson players invited to NFL Combine
Nine players who were a part of the national champion Clemson Tigers have been invited to the NFL Combine, which will take place Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis.
Deshaun Watson, QB
Projection: 1st round
Mike Williams, WR
Projection: 1st round
Ben Boulware, LB
Projection: Last round
Wayne Gallman, RB
Jadar Johnson, S
Jordan Leggett, TE
Artavis Scott, WR
Cordrea Tankersley, DB
Carlos Watkins, DE
