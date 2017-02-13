Clemson University

Nine Clemson players invited to NFL Combine

Nine players who were a part of the national champion Clemson Tigers have been invited to the NFL Combine, which will take place Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis.

Deshaun Watson, QB

Projection: 1st round

Mike Williams, WR

Projection: 1st round

Ben Boulware, LB

Projection: Last round

Wayne Gallman, RB

Projection:

Jadar Johnson, S

Projection:

Jordan Leggett, TE

Projection:

Artavis Scott, WR

Projection:

Cordrea Tankersley, DB

Projection:

Carlos Watkins, DE

Projection:

