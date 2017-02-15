Tigers search for catcher after injury

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility Pause

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

4:07 Gamecocks react after loss to UConn

0:51 Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler pitches making technical college free

0:53 Hunter-Gatherer owner Kevin Varner explains how SC Senate proposal would help his business

2:17 Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County