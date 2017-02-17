Reports: Clemson defensive lineman to transfer

Clemson will be without a key piece of its defensive front from this past season in 2017 as defensive tackle Scott Pagano is transferring, according to 247Sports and multiple reports.
The Hawaii native, who will be a graduate transfer, started nine games in 2015 and four games this past season for the Tigers.
The redshirt junior made 51 tackles with two tackles for loss in 2015 and 31 tackles with 4 1/2 tackles for loss in 2016, despite missing three games with an injury.
Pagano, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 295 pounds, was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of high school.
He was expected to compete to replace Carlos Watkins as a starting defensive tackle alongside Dexter Lawrence for the 2017 season.
The Tigers should still be solid up front next season with Lawrence, Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Albert Huggins and others.
