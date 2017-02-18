Beer’s blast leads Tigers to first win of season

Seth Beer’s three-run homer in the third inning and Pat Krall’s six strong innings pitched led No. 10 Clemson to a 6-2 victory over Wright State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 1-1 on the season, while the Raiders fell to 1-1.
Clemson (1-1) scored an unearned run in the first inning, then Beer lined a three-run homer to center, his first long ball of the season.
The Raiders got on the board with unearned runs in the fifth and top of the seventh inning. Clemson added two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, highlighted by Logan Davidson’s run-scoring single.
Krall (1-0) allowed two hits, one unearned run and three walks with six strikeouts to pick up the win.
Wright State starter Zane Collins (0-1) suffered the loss, yielding three hits, four runs (three earned) and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.
Wright St.
000
010
100
—
2
Clemson
103
000
20x
—
6
