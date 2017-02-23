Deshaun Watson tells Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to trade Dak and Romo to the Browns and draft him

Everybody wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys these days.
First, Myles Garrett of Texas A&M makes a pitch in a video for the Cowboys to take him in the April NFL Draft.
Now Davey O’Brien winner Deshaun Watson would like to see how a jersey fits in Dallas.
Watson, a two-time winner of the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, was in Fort Worth on Monday for a ceremony recognizing his achievements.
During his speech, Watson told coach Jason Garrett that the Cowboys should make room for him even though they have rookie sensation Dak Prescott and veteran Tony Romo currently on the roster.
“I like being back in Fort Worth Texas. I told you I would be back here. I told coach Garrett if I’m back here, you have to draft me,” Watson said, while looking directly at Garrett and drawing big laughter and applause from the audience. “I know there are a lot of Dallas Cowboys fans. Tony Romo is healthy. Dak, I’m a huge fan. Love that man. Had the privilege to get to know him this year. He’s been successful.
“I did my part, you have to do your part.”
Garrett’s response.
He just smiled.
Watson led Clemson to a national championship with a 35-31 win over top-ranked Alabama.
The Cleveland Browns have the No. 1 overall pick. The Dallas Cowboys have the 28th overall pick.
Watson said he’ll see Garrett at the NFL Combine in March.
“The Browns do need a quarterback,” Watson said, drawing more laughter from the crowd. “You can trade both of them (Prescott and Romo). They need two.”
