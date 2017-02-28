Five themes of spring for Clemson football

Clemson hasn’t entered a spring coming off a national championship since 1982, so there will be a different feeling when the Tigers open practice Wednesday.
However, don’t expect Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff to treat this time of the year any differently. Clemson’s hit the reboot button, and instead of trying to figure out how to reach the top of the mountain, the Tigers will experience trying to get back up there.
Five themes that will dominate spring ball from now until the April 8 Orange and White spring game:
Establish the hunger
What happened last year should not effect what the Tigers do in 2017, outside of knowing it can be done.
So many stars are gone. Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams, Artavis Scott, Wayne Gallman on offense and Ben Boulware, Carlos Watkins, Cordrea Tankersley and Jadar Johnson on defense are getting ready for the NFL combine.
“You never arrive,” Swinney said. “You’re always striving to get better.”
Find a quarterback
There isn’t a single player on this roster that’s ever started a collegiate game behind center. Maybe incumbent letterman Kelly Bryant, who begins spring as the No. 1, proves he’s a better passer and can run this offense.
If not, redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper and early-enrollee Hunter Johnson could end up winning the job. Or maybe a lesser heralded QB like Tucker Israel emerges, but none of that will happen right away.
Grow up the young guys
There were 29 freshmen (scholarship and walk-ons combined) on the 2016 roster. Two of those (OT Sean Pollard and DT Dexter Lawrence) ended the season as position starters.
A few others saw snaps, like RB Tavien Feaster and OT Tremayne Anchrum, but more than a dozen redshirted.
Feaster has a shot at being the No. 1 running back, and Deondre Overton and Cornell Powell are fighting for receiving roles, but by and large, rising juniors and seniors will dominate the first team for the Tigers.
Build linebacker depth
Boulware leaves a huge production and leadership hole.
While Kendall Joseph stepped up last year to command the middle linebacker spot and Dorian O'Daniel can handle one side of the field, they'll have to take on much larger roles in 2017.
This is a time for rising sophomores Tre Lamar, Jamie Skalski and Chad Smith, and redshirt freshman Shaq Smith, to prove they'll be major contributors.
Bring on Bates
There will be two longtime voices missing from Clemson’s defensive line in the first practice. Dan Brooks retired after 33 years of coaching. Marion Hobby took an assistant job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had been on Swinney’s staff since 2011.
Enter Todd Bates, a 35-year-old defensive line coach from Jacksonville State.
He steps into a really good spot. Starting with Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Lawrence, Clemson has one of the best units in the country.
