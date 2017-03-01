Clemson’s Ben Boulware says game tape speaks for itself

Ben Boulware doesn’t want to be defined by his 40-yard dash or vertical jump.
That’s not to say the former Clemson and T.L. Hanna linebacker hasn’t been training hard for the NFL Scouting Combine. Boulware has spent more than a month at EXOS Pensacola, a training facility in Florida, working on becoming leaner, stronger and faster to prepare for this week’s event in Indianapolis, where he is scheduled to work out Sunday.
In Boulware’s view, though, how fast he runs or how high he jumps won't show scouts how well he can play football.
To those who question whether Boulware is athletic enough to play in the NFL, his message is simple: Watch the game tape.
"I feel like my tape speaks for itself," Boulware says. "I really don’t feel like I have a lot to prove. I feel like I proved a lot of it at the Senior Bowl, and I didn’t feel like I needed to prove much there either. I feel like my past two-and-a-half years of tape proves it."
Boulware is referring to his career at Clemson, where he was one of the most productive players on one of the nation’s best defenses. That was especially true in his senior season, when he led the Tigers with 116 total tackles and was named as the defensive MVP of Clemson’s national championship game win over Alabama.
Many NFL draft analysts still expect Boulware to be a late-round pick or undrafted free agent, citing a lack of athleticism. Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller ranks Boulware as the 238th overall prospect in this year’s draft class, while CBS Sports ranks him 308th. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein says Boulware "plays with some stiffness and lacks desired burst to the ball."
Boulware believes a closer look at his game film should change their minds.
"When you play Alabama, and you play Florida State and Louisville, Notre Dame and all the best teams in the country, and all those guys will play in the NFL and you stand out and make plays, I don’t see how it doesn’t translate," Boulware said. "It definitely gets annoying, but I’m confident in my tape and what I’ve done over the past three years."
Where Boulware expects to stand out at the combine is in the interview room. Boulware believes he impressed scouts with his football knowledge at the Senior Bowl, where he met with representatives from all 32 NFL teams, and he expects to do so again in Indianapolis.
Boulware, who weighed in at 6-foot and 236 pounds at the Senior Bowl, has been working to add muscle and trim body fat while training at EXOS. His goal is to weigh in between 237 and 240 pounds at the combine.
Boulware is hoping to run the 40 in faster than 4.7 seconds, but he’s trying not to focus too much on the measurables.
