Clemson expects a big crowd for junior day this weekend

Clemson will stage its second junior day for the 2018 recruiting season Saturday and the Tigers are expected to attract a wide range of highly recruited players from various parts of the country and at least three different classes.
The Tigers will be drawing in players from the Northeast, the Southwest, the Deep South and right from their own backyard. The recruits will range in age from the 2018 class through 2020.
One expected in is defensive back Isheem Young (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) of Philadelphia. His offers include Clemson, USC, Maryland, LSU, Michigan State, Michigan, Missouri, NC State, North Carolina, Florida State, Ohio State, Penn State, Baylor, Georgia and Iowa. Young said he's looking forward to checking out Clemson for the first time.
"I've been talking to the coach a lot and right now we're building a relationship," Young said of his contact with Clemson recruiter Mike Reed. "I've got to make the visit to see how the school is and that's when it comes up on my chart."
Young was offered by the Gamecocks late last month and he wants to visit there as well.
"I'm excited about it," he said. "I've heard some things from David Williams about it (Williams, a former Gamecock running back, went to the same high school), but I don't know too much about it. I'm definitely going to try and come for the spring game."
Young has been in touch with Gamecock secondary coach Travaris Robinson.
"They like my game, how I can play the high safety and the low safety," Young said. "Me and Coach T-Rob actually are building a good relationship so far."
Young also has visited Penn State and Maryland and said the Nittany Lions are making the hardest push for him of all his offers.
Last season Young had four interceptions as a safety. He also plays running back.
Some other players from the 2018 recruiting class who have said they will be at Clemson Saturday are defensive back Anthony Cook of Houston, running back Lyn-J Dixon of Butler, Ga., offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn of Charlotte, defensive lineman Darnell Jefferies of Covington, Ga., defensive back Zion Keith of Wilson, kicker B.T. Potter of South Pointe, wide recevier Dennis Smith of Gaffney, running back Master Teague III of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and linebacker Payton Wilson of Hillsborough, N.C.
And, of course, the buses carrying about 60 players from IMG Academy will arrive Saturday night for the final stop on a five school tour. Defensive end Xavier Thomas, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr, defensive lineman Taron Vincent and committed linebacker Mike Jones Jr. are some of Clemson's targets from the 2018 group at IMG who will be in attendance.
