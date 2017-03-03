What does Watson have to do to prove he’s best QB in draft?

3:47 Dabo Swinney challenges SC lawmakers in powerful speech to the Legislature Pause

3:18 Kelly Bryant enters spring as Clemson's No. 1 quarterback

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

1:21 USC coach Chad Holbrook previews series with Clemson

1:06 Kentucky's Makayla Epps on facing South Carolina again

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

1:59 Allisha Gray talks about South Carolina's win against Georgia

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

0:55 Watch: Estill girls celebrate first state title since 1998