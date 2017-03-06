Tennessee tailback waiting on Clemson offer

Murfreesboro, Tenn., running back Master Teague III made a stop at Clemson on Saturday for the junior day.
He’s not been offered by the Tigers but is one of a small number of running backs the Tigers are considering.
“I think I can say that I liked everything on my visit,” Teague said. “I got the chance to talk with different coaches as we walked around the new facilities and they thanked me for coming. I got to talk with Coach (Tony) Elliott during that time and my parents and I got to meet with him. He told me that he thought that I could (get an offer) in their office and he wanted to get to know me better and come see me at my school during my spring practice. They are only taking one running back in 2018. Coach Elliott said that he wanted to take a look at a few of the guys that he is interested in and offer two. They seem to look at a lot of things, including what you put on Twitter. Coach Dabo (Swinney) talked about 2018 being a small class. He told me that he thought that I could play in their offense.”
Teague also is a major South Carolina target with an offer from the Gamecocks.
“I continue to communicate with South Carolina a few times a week,” Teague said. “They tell me that I’m still their top guy for 2018. We are working on and will have a top list of schools in about two weeks.”
Teague is going to Georgia on March 17, Auburn on the 25, Ohio State on March 31 and back to Georgia on April 14. He’s also looking at return trips to USC and possibly Clemson along with Alabama, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
