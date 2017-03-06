Georgia defensive holding out for a Clemson offer

Hoschton, Ga., defensive back Jonathan Gipson of did not pick up an offer on his visit to Clemson on Saturday but the Tigers are very interested, he said, and an offer could come down the road.
Gipson said he was at Clemson for roughly six hours and got the complete look at the program.
“I talked to all the defensive coaches,” Gipson said. “They like me. I don’t think a lot of them have looked at my film. Coach Reed, we got a chance to hook up. He didn’t offer me but he said he is definitely going to recruit me.”
Gipson also attended USC’s junior day and has an offer from the Gamecocks, so now he can compare the programs.
“They are both great programs able to get their athletes through college with a degree,” Gipson said. “It looks better than South Carolina but coaches at South Carolina are more of a family, but I know them more than Clemson. I talk to Coach T-Rob almost every other day. He’s wanting me to commit. There are a lot of schools wanting me to commit so it’s hard to think about one school.”
Gipson said he’s not sure about a top list but USC would definitely be in it. He said he needs to do more research on Clemson and is not sure if the Tigers would be in his top five or ten. He said a school he wants to visit soon in Auburn. Gipson also has offers from North Carolina, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Indiana and Oregon State.
