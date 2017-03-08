Clemson close to securing state’s top 2018 kicker

South Pointe kicker B.T. Potter is the state’s top kicker in the 2018 class, and if things go well for him this summer, there’s a strong likelihood he will be at Clemson in another year. Potter was at the Tigers’ junior day last weekend and got some encouraging news from the staff.
“The Clemson visit was awesome, I really enjoyed the new facility they just got,” Potter said. “I also enjoyed the interest they showed in me. They say I’m the top guy and if I perform well at camp I’ll get a greyshirt offer. They said I could still have a good chance at competing for a starting spot my freshman year.”
Potter said if he decides to go to Clemson, he would walk-on as a freshman and would go on scholarship in the following January.
He’s also hearing some from USC but not on a regular basis. He’s considering a visit to Wake Forest soon. He’s also hearing from Oklahoma, Indiana, Cal and Wisconsin. His lone offer is from Mercer.
Potter would like to firm up his plans by the end of the summer.
