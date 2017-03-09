Top North Carolina prospect takes visit to Clemson

Heavily-recruited Clemmons, N.C., defensive end K.J. Henry is going to take a couple of unofficial visits to close out this week.
Henry said Wednesday he is going to Clemson on Thursday with his parents and little sister. Friday he plans to visit either South Carolina, Georgia or Alabama and that decision won’t be made until after the Clemson visit.
“They’ve been hitting me up for the past couple of years and it’s definitely the top program in the country and so I give them the respect they give me as well,” Henry said. “Coach Swinney is a great guy and I love talking to him. He’s really down to earth. I see what everybody else sees in him. The fact he gives my family the time and wants me to be a part of his program means a lot. They just know how to play the game of football to make sure the defensive unit as a whole is successful.”
Henry had grown close with former Clemson defensive line coaches Dan Brooks and Marion Hobby and now he’s getting closer with new coach Todd Bates.
“I try to talk to Coach Bates a couple of times a week just to play catch up,” he said. “I really enjoyed Coach Hobby and Coach Brooks just as people. Coach Bates is a great man, too, and it’s just as good getting to know him. It’s no fall off there.”
Henry has not yet narrowed his list from offers stretching from coast to coach and he doesn’t plan to make his decision until after his season and after he takes his five official visits. He’s not ready to name possible official visits but as far as Clemson and USC are concerned, Henry said, “I’m really close to those schools, I’ll say that.”
Henry has been to USC in the past and has developed a tight feeling with Will Muschamp.
“I think the Gamecocks are on the come-up,” Henry said. “Coach Muschamp is always talking to me and trying to get me down there. They are in dire need of some defensive pressure, so I think playing early is something they are letting me know and I definitely like to hear that. I think they have some guys with great potential and the way they coach them, a lot of explosiveness off the ball as well.”
Clemson has long been one of Henry’s favorites and he’s looking forward to making a return visit.
