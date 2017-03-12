Clemson University

March 12, 2017 10:29 PM

Eubanks, Clemson silence Notre Dame

Staff Reports

CLEMSON

Alex Eubanks pitched seven scoreless innings to lead Clemson to a 4-0 victory over Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their 11th game in a row against an ACC team dating to 2016. They improved to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish fell to 3-11 overall and 0-3 in ACC play.

Eubanks (2-1) earned the win, allowing four hits, no runs and two walks with seven strikeouts. Notre Dame starter Brad Bass (1-2) took the loss. He gave up seven hits, four runs and three walks with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Chris Williams gave Clemson the lead in the first inning on a run-scoring single

The Tigers host Yale in a two-game, midweek series beginning Tuesday at 3 p.m. The game times for the Tuesday-Wednesday series were moved up because of anticipated cold weather.

Notre Dame

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Johnson lf

5

0

0

0

0

0

Fiala 3b

4

0

0

0

0

0

Podkul 2b

4

0

2

0

0

2

Vierling cf

4

0

2

0

0

0

Jung 1b

3

0

0

0

1

1

Power dh

4

0

1

0

0

1

Daily ss

3

0

1

0

1

2

Shepski rf

4

0

0

0

0

2

Lidge c

3

0

0

0

1

0

TOTALS

34

0

6

0

3

8

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Pinder cf

4

1

2

0

0

1

Jolly dh

1

1

0

1

2

0

Beer lf

3

0

0

0

0

1

Williams c

3

0

1

1

1

1

A. Cox 1b

4

1

2

0

0

1

W. Jackson rf

4

1

2

0

0

0

Davidson ss

3

0

0

1

1

1

Greene 2b

3

0

0

0

0

0

Byrd 3b

2

0

0

0

0

2

Rohlman ph

1

0

1

0

0

0

Cromwell 3b

0

0

0

0

0

0

TOTALS

28

4

8

3

4

7

N. Dame

000

000

000

0

Clemson

101

200

00x

4

E—Davidson. DP—Notre Dame 2. LOB—Notre Dame 10, Clemson 6. 2B—Vierling 2 Power, Pinder. SF—Jolly. SB—Daily, Jolly. CS—Davidson, Rohlman.

Notre Dame

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Bass, L 1-2

5 1/3

7

4

4

3

5

Rubal

2 2/3

1

0

0

1

2

Clemson

1P

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Eubanks, W 2-1

7

4

0

0

2

7

Miller

2

2

0

0

1

1

Umpires— HP: Gary Swanson; 1B: Steve Sanders; 2B: Barry Chambers; 3B: Greg Street.

T—2:33. A—3,707.

Related content

Clemson University

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Monte Lee recaps Clemson series win over USC

View more video

Sports Videos