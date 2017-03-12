Eubanks, Clemson silence Notre Dame

Alex Eubanks pitched seven scoreless innings to lead Clemson to a 4-0 victory over Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their 11th game in a row against an ACC team dating to 2016. They improved to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish fell to 3-11 overall and 0-3 in ACC play.
Eubanks (2-1) earned the win, allowing four hits, no runs and two walks with seven strikeouts. Notre Dame starter Brad Bass (1-2) took the loss. He gave up seven hits, four runs and three walks with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Chris Williams gave Clemson the lead in the first inning on a run-scoring single
The Tigers host Yale in a two-game, midweek series beginning Tuesday at 3 p.m. The game times for the Tuesday-Wednesday series were moved up because of anticipated cold weather.
Notre Dame
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Johnson lf
5
0
0
0
0
0
Fiala 3b
4
0
0
0
0
0
Podkul 2b
4
0
2
0
0
2
Vierling cf
4
0
2
0
0
0
Jung 1b
3
0
0
0
1
1
Power dh
4
0
1
0
0
1
Daily ss
3
0
1
0
1
2
Shepski rf
4
0
0
0
0
2
Lidge c
3
0
0
0
1
0
TOTALS
34
0
6
0
3
8
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Pinder cf
4
1
2
0
0
1
Jolly dh
1
1
0
1
2
0
Beer lf
3
0
0
0
0
1
Williams c
3
0
1
1
1
1
A. Cox 1b
4
1
2
0
0
1
W. Jackson rf
4
1
2
0
0
0
Davidson ss
3
0
0
1
1
1
Greene 2b
3
0
0
0
0
0
Byrd 3b
2
0
0
0
0
2
Rohlman ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
Cromwell 3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
28
4
8
3
4
7
N. Dame
000
000
000
—
0
Clemson
101
200
00x
—
4
E—Davidson. DP—Notre Dame 2. LOB—Notre Dame 10, Clemson 6. 2B—Vierling 2 Power, Pinder. SF—Jolly. SB—Daily, Jolly. CS—Davidson, Rohlman.
Notre Dame
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Bass, L 1-2
5 1/3
7
4
4
3
5
Rubal
2 2/3
1
0
0
1
2
Clemson
1P
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Eubanks, W 2-1
7
4
0
0
2
7
Miller
2
2
0
0
1
1
Umpires— HP: Gary Swanson; 1B: Steve Sanders; 2B: Barry Chambers; 3B: Greg Street.
T—2:33. A—3,707.
