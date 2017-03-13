Clemson gets a visit from coveted Georgia offensive lineman

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) of Atlanta made an unofficial visit Friday to Clemson to watch the Tigers practice and look more in-depth at the program. Salyer is a heavily recruited offensive tackle and at this stage of his recruiting he has a top four of Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Stanford.
Salyer said he enjoyed his Clemson visit overall and was especially impressed with how the Tigers conducted their business on the practice field.
“Definitely got the chance to see how those guys worked and in their program what they expect from their guys on a daily basis with practice,” Salyer said. “They definitely showed me something with how they work. They practice at a high intensity so you can see why on gameday they come out and look like a polished team. Coach Swinney was even out there all practice getting on his players about the smallest things. When you have a coach like that that starts from the top, everybody else has no choice but to follow.”
Salyer also kept an eye on offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell to watch how he ran his guys thru their drills.
“He’s one of the more stern guys on the staff and you kind of need that at the offensive line position because it’s more technique than anything and I know he’s big guy on technique,” Salyer said. “He definitely pushes those guys pretty hard and that’s definitely a good think to make sure they are on top of their assignments and on top of their calls.”
Salyer said that the Clemson coaches have not been trying to hard sell him on the school.
“They tell me that the people make Clemson, and I can definitely agree with that,” he said. “They definitely have some great people in the community and on their staff. It’s a great school.”
Salyer said he was particularly impressed by the university president coming to junior day and talking with the recruits.
Salyer also has visited Georgia and Stanford and he plans to visit Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida and Florida State. He also wants to get back to Clemson and Georgia for spring games.
Salyer will not be an early graduate and he wants to wait until after his season to make his decision but he doesn’t want to wait all the way to signing day.
Notes:
▪ Defensive lineman Darnell Jefferies of Covington, Ga., visited Clemson Saturday. He has offers from the Tigers, USC and several other major programs. He will visit Clemson again Wednesday and USC later this week.
▪ Offensive lineman Max Wray of Franklin, Tenn., a former Georgia commitment, was at Clemson Friday.
▪ Defensive back Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta, Ga., has USC in his top 15 along with Georgia, Ohio State, Mississippi State, Missouri, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, Florida, Alabama, Ole Miss and Louisville.
▪ Byrnes linebacker Khalid Jones Friday picked up an offer from Indiana.
▪ Byrnes wide receiver Demarcus Gregory Friday was offered by Wisconsin.
▪ Gaffney wide receiver Dennis Smith was offered Friday by Indiana. He also has USC and Clemson offers.
▪ Defensive end K.J. Henry of Clemmons, N.C., visited Alabama Friday after seeing Clemson Thursday.
