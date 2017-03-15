14 Tigers set for Clemson pro day

Fourteen players from last year’s national champion Clemson football team will work out in front of NFL scouts, coaches and personnel executives at Thursday’s pro day inside Clemson’s indoor football practice facility.
Participants include nine Clemson players who attended the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month and five additional Tigers with hopes of playing professionally.
The headliner will be Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. Teams such as the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, who could consider drafting Watson with a first-round pick, will likely have multiple representatives in attendance watching Watson throw.
Watson already went through a full workout at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, so there isn’t much he still needs to prove, but it is customary for a quarterback to go through a throwing workout at his pro day. Scouts will want to see Watson demonstrate arm strength after his ball velocity was measured at just 49 miles per hour, a low number for an NFL quarterback, at the combine.
At pro day, Watson will have the advantage of throwing to a number of receivers with whom he has developed chemistry over the past three years, including Mike Williams, also a projected first-round pick.
While Watson will be Thursday’s main attraction, the most important number of the day might be Williams’ 40-yard dash time. Williams, who opted not to run the 40 at the combine, will be looking to prove to NFL scouts that he has enough speed to be a big play threat at the next level. If Williams can run faster than 4.6 seconds, he should cement himself as a first-round pick, but a slower time would hurt his draft stock.
Other players looking to run fast 40 times on Thursday will include tight end Jordan Leggett nd linebacker Ben Boulware, who also opted not to run the 40 in Indianapolis. Any time under 4.7 seconds would be good for Leggett, who measured in at 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds at the combine, while Boulware will want to show more athleticism than he did at the combine, where he ranked in the bottom two among linebackers in the broad jump and vertical jump.
Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley should be satisfied with his 4.40-second 40 time from the combine, but running back Wayne Gallman (4.60 seconds at the combine), safety Jadar Johnson (4.60 seconds) and wide receiver Artavis Scott (4.61 seconds) could all look to improve theirs.
Defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, who did not participate in any on-field drills at the combine due to a hamstring injury, is expected to complete a full workout Thursday.
Tigers who will get their opportunity to impress NFL scouts after not being invited to the combine are long snapper David Estes, center Jay Guillermo, tight end Grant Radakovich, quarterback Nick Schuessler and punter Andy Teasdall. Among those players, Guillermo is the most likely to be selected in the late rounds of the draft; the others will be looking to prove they deserve invitations to training camp.
All 14 players will have the opportunity to complete drills specific to their positions and test in the 40, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle, though some players – especially players who already completed the measurable tests at the combine – could choose to skip some drills.
The event is closed to the public, but will be broadcast live online on ACC Network Extra.
