More than 100 scouts, several NFL head coaches at Clemson pro day

CLEMSON – Clemson held its Pro Day Thursday at its indoor facility as some of the players that led the Tigers to a national title worked out together one final time with NFL representatives looking on.
More than 100 NFL scouts were in attendance, along with several NFL general managers and NFL head coaches John Fox of the Bears, Mike Tomlin of the Steelers and Jim Caldwell of the Lions.
ESPN, NFL Network and more than 50 media members also attended the workout, which featured projected first-round picks Deshaun Watson and Mike Williams.
“To have those type of folks from the NFL, a lot of GMs were here today, a lot of coaches, a lot of head coaches, I think that means they’re serious about evaluating these guys,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “At the end of the day that’s what you want. You want a chance. You want to be evaluated. I know it’s not like this at every Pro Day out there. We’re very thankful.”
