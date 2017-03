2:10 Dashcam: SC black couple arrested, awarded $1.3 million because officer racially profiled them Pause

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

1:02 Deshaun Watson throws to Mike Williams during Pro Day

1:19 Dawn Staley says women can coach in NBA. Says she would consider it in future

0:58 Deshaun Watson talks about his Pro Day

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

2:27 Clemson's Ben Boulware explains Christian Wilkins grab vs. OSU

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1