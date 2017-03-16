Deshaun Watson pleased with Clemson Pro Day performance

All eyes Thursday were on former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson during the Tigers’ Pro Day as the projected first-round pick worked out in front of NFL head coaches, general managers and scouts.
Potentially the first quarterback to come off the board in next month’s draft, Watson did not run the 40-yard dash or other drills after doing so at the combine but did throw to former Clemson teammates, including Mike Williams, Jordan Leggett and Artavis Scott.
Watson had a few off-target attempts, but was pleased with his performance and said he accomplished what he wanted to.
“I can do anything that they ask me to,” Watson said of what he hoped he proved Thursday. “Everyone said they’ve seen enough and seen what they wanted to see. … It was a good, solid day, so I really enjoyed it.”
Watson impressed at the combine earlier this month with his speed and passing ability. The Georgia native ran a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis and was on the money with his throws.
Mock drafts have differing opinions on where Watson will be selected. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has him going No. 10 overall to the Bills. ESPN’s Todd McShay has Watson slated for No. 12 overall to the Browns, as does NFL.com’s Chad Reuter. Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated sees Watson landing at No. 17 overall to the Redskins.
While most mock drafts have Watson being selected in the first round, some, including McShay, do not have him graded as a top 32 prospect.
But Watson is not concerned with those who are not sold on him as an NFL quarterback.
“I’ve just always been a self critic, so all of that stuff never really fazed me,” he said. “I just go about my business, stay in my own lane and stay focused.”
One person who is sold on Watson as a first-round pick is Tigers coach Dabo Swinney, who said Thursday that Watson should be the top pick in the draft.
Swinney said his former quarterback will make an NFL franchise better because he helps with chemistry, leadership, in the locker room and with attracting free agents.
“He’s a winner. The production speaks for itself, but it’s also the things that you don’t see. It’s what’s inside him. It’s what’s in between his ears. It’s the type of young man he is. He’s the complete package,” Swinney said.
Swinney received criticism from some for comparing Watson to Michael Jordan in January, but the Tigers coach did not back down from those comments on Thursday.
“I don’t know how to articulate the type of greatness that’s inside of him, and for me that’s what Michael Jordan represents because that’s what I grew up with,” Swinney said. “I’m sure when Michael Jordan was coming out of North Carolina his 3-pointer probably wasn’t very good, and he probably had some flaws and whatever when you started poking holes on him, but it’s who he was, it’s that will, that drive. You can’t coach that. That’s what I want to make sure I articulate. This guy is brilliant between the ears, and he’s special in his heart. He’s always the same, his character, his integrity. And he’s at his best when it’s the biggest moment.”
