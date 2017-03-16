Mike Williams shows off his speed at Clemson Pro Day

Mike Williams ran the 40-yard dash for the first time in front of NFL personnel Thursday at Clemson’s Pro Day and ran 4.50 and 4.49, unofficially, in two attempts.
Williams did not run at the NFL Combine, choosing to wait and do so at Clemson’s indoor practice facility. The time was a strong one for the 6-foot-4, 218 pound prospect.
Williams declined interview requests, but Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said he believes his former No. 1 receiver improved his draft stock with his 40 time.
“He’s run by a lot of fast dudes that they have times on. I just think they had to see him run,” Swinney said. “I figured he’d be somewhere in the (4.5s), but he’s the complete package. He’s the great combination of everything we’ve had come through here.”
Williams is expected to be selected in the first round of next month’s NFL draft and could be a top-10 pick.
Swinney said Williams should hear his name called early in the first round.
“We had the Mike Williams rule. If there’s one on him, he’s wide open. If there’s two, they better be real tight on him,” Swinney said. “He’s a handful and definitely NFL-ready the minute he gets there.”
LEGGETT PLEASED
Former Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett also waited until Clemson’s Pro Day to run the 40-yard dash.
He put up unofficial times of 4.68 and 4.69 and was pleased with his performance.
“I feel like I pretty much knocked it out of the park. It was good,” he said. “My whole objective today was just to go out there and run a fast 40, and I pretty much did that.”
While the NFL draft process can grow tiresome for some, Leggett said he is enjoying meeting with teams and going through workouts.
“It’s been fun. It’s just something you dream of when you’re a young kid, just hoping to get a chance to play in the NFL,” he said. “I just made the most out of it.”
GUILLERMO SHOWS OFF STRENGTH
Former Clemson center Jay Guillermo showed of his strength on the bench press, pumping out 33 reps of 225 pounds.
Despite being a first-team All-ACC selection by the coaches and media, Guillermo was not invited to the NFL Combine, so his first chance to work out in front of scouts came Thursday.
“I wanted to do really well with 225. That was a big goal for me. I felt good. I felt like I moved well,” he said. “A lot of guys were pretty impressed, the way I move, the way I can sink into my hips, flexibility, lateral quickness, things like that. I got some good reviews.”
Guillermo believes if he is able to get an opportunity in the NFL, either after being drafted or being picked up as a free agent, he will make the most of it.
“What I say is all I need is a chance,” he said. “I work hard. I’ve been working hard my whole life. I think I opened some eyes today.”
