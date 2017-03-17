Clemson offense has ‘work to do’ after scrimmage

As you might expect from a unit that’s replacing six starters from last year, the Clemson football team’s offense wasn’t great in its first full scrimmage of the spring this week.
“We’ve got work to do,” said co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. “We did put together some drives, but overall, not as consistent as we needed to be.”
The Tigers’ offense went against the defense for 99 plays – the same number of offensive plays Clemson ran in the national championship game, though coach Dabo Swinney said that wasn’t planned – on Wednesday, Clemson’s final day of spring practice before spring break.
Replacing quarterback Deshaun Watson and center Jay Guillermo, among others, Elliott was pleased the Tigers didn’t have procedural issues or botched snaps. Going up against a Clemson defense that’s expected to be one of the best in the country, however, exposed some of the Tigers’ warts.
“I think procedurally, we’re there, but from an execution standpoint, not where we need to be – at least not what we were used to,” Elliott said. “There were some opportunities to finish some plays where we didn’t finish those plays.”
Watson, Guillermo, running back Wayne Gallman, wide receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott and tight end Jordan Leggett were all considered to be leaders among their respective position groups. When the Tigers come back from spring break, Elliott wants to see more players on the offense step up and show leadership.
“There were some times in the scrimmage that you wanted some of the guys to be a little bit more vocal,” Elliott said. “They competed hard, they gave great effort, but just taking that next step with some of your guys, just encouraging and saying ‘Hey, let’s go out here and be consistent.’ ”
Kelly Bryant, one of four quarterbacks currently competing for the starting job, said the scrimmage was “up-and-down.”
Junior wide receiver Deon Cain said he thought the offense started slow but finished stronger. He believes the Tigers need to come back from break with better focus.
“There’s always room to improve,” Cain said. “We want to turn on the film and just look at it and just try to find where can we improve at.”
Swinney said the defense won the day Wednesday, but thought there were positives to take away from the offense’s performance too.
“I thought we ran the ball well at times … did a few things in the passing game, but nowhere near the consistency that we need,” Swinney said.
Offensive linemen Mitch Hyatt and Taylor Hearn and linebackers Kendall Joseph and Jalen Williams sat out the scrimmage because of injuries, but all are expected to return after spring break.
Clemson will return to the practice fields on March 27. The Tigers have six remaining days of spring practices before the April 8 spring game.
