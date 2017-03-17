Clemson lands commitment from Georgia defender

Clemson landed another top prospect for its 2018 recruiting class Friday night with a commitment from defensive end Justin Mascoll (6-4 237) of Snellville, Ga.
Mascoll had offers from coast to coast including South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Tennessee. Mascoll attended Clemson’s most recent junior day earlier this month. He also visited Clemson for the USC game last season.
“I picked Clemson because I love the feel there and it felt like home,” Mascoll said Friday night. “I trusted the coaches and the people in the Clemson community and I love it there. I feel it’s the best fit for me and my family.”
Mascoll got the chance to visit with new Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates on his most recent visit and the two hit it off well.
“He’s a really cool guy,” he said. “I’m looking forward to him coaching for the next four or five years and getting to know him more as a person and building a better relationship. I’m looking forward to building a great relationship with Coach Bates and I’m looking forward to doing big things at Clemson.”
Florida State, Georgia and Auburn were three other programs high up on Mascoll’s list prior to his commitment to Clemson. Now, he said, his recruiting is over.
“This is it. I’m definitely one of those people that once I commit to something and put my mind to it, I’ll stay committed to it. I’m fully committed, 100 percent,” he said.
Mascoll is the second major recruit from Georgia to commit to Clemson for the 2018 class joining QB Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville. The Tigers now have six in the class.
Last season Mascoll recorded 68 tackles with 6 sacks.
I am blessed and honored to say i am officially committed to the University of clemson ⚪ #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ETfGIsLP0g— Justin Mascoll (@jthegreat_) March 17, 2017
