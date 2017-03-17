Tigers fall in pitchers’ duel with Cavs

Pavin Smith’s lead-off home run in the seventh inning lifted No. 11 Virginia to a 2-0 victory over No. 9 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday.
Virginia (15-3, 2-2 ACC) didn’t advance a runner past first base until the seventh inning, when Smith blasted a 3-1 pitch over the fence in right field for his fifth long ball of the year. It ended Charlie Barnes’ streak of 27 2/3 innings pitched in a row without allowing an earned run.
The Tigers (14-4, 3-1) put runners at the corners with one out in the eighth inning, but Virginia reliever Alec Bettinger left the bases loaded without allowing a run. Virginia added an insurance run in the ninth inning on Cameron Simmons’ double that plated Smith.
Daniel Lynch (4-1) earned the win, as he gave up four hits, no runs and two walks with four strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched. Tommy Doyle pitched the ninth inning to record his fourth save of the season.
Barnes (1-2) suffered the loss despite surrendering six hits, two runs and one walk with seven strikeouts in a career-long 8 1/3 innings pitched.
The series continues on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Virginia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Clement ss
4
0
1
0
0
0
McCarthy lf
4
0
0
0
0
3
Haseley cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Smith 1b
3
2
2
1
1
0
Coman c
3
0
1
0
0
0
Simmons rf
4
0
2
1
0
1
Novak 3b
4
0
1
0
0
0
Cody dh
2
0
0
0
0
1
Eikhoff ph/dh
1
0
0
0
0
0
Weber 2b
3
0
0
0
0
1
TOTALS
32
2
7
2
1
7
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Pinder cf
4
0
0
0
0
0
Greene 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
Beer lf
3
0
1
0
1
0
Williams c
4
0
1
0
0
0
W. Jackson rf
4
0
0
0
0
2
A. Cox 1b
4
0
1
0
0
2
Bryant dh
3
0
0
0
0
0
Rohlman ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
Davidson ss
2
0
0
0
1
0
Cromwell 3b
2
0
0
0
0
0
Wharton ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
Byrd 3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
32
0
4
0
2
6
Virgina
000
000
101
—
2
Clemson
000
000
000
—
0
E—Clement, Coman. DP—Clemson 1. LOB—Virginia 6, Clemson 7. 2B—Simmons. HR—Smith. HBP—Cody. SH—Coman.
Virginia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lynch, W 4-1
7 2/3
4
0
0
2
4
Bettinger
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Doyle, S 4
1
0
0
0
0
2
Clemson
1P
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Barnes, L 0-2
8 1/3
6
2
2
1
7
Crawford
1/3
1
0
0
0
0
Hennessy
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Umpires—HP: Frank Sylvester 1B: Darren Spagnardi 2B: John Haggerty 3B: Jessi Pereira.
T—2:35. A—3,995.
