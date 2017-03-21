Center confident in NFL hopes despite combine snub

Of Clemson’s 10 starters from last season who are pursuing professional football careers, nine were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.
The one who didn’t receive a ticket to Indianapolis was Jay Guillermo, the Tigers’ starting center the past two years.
That meant his only opportunity to do a pre-draft workout for scouts was at Clemson’s pro day. Guillermo said he’s confident he can make it at the next level.
“All I need is a chance,” Guillermo said.
He made his mark on pro day right from the first drill, the bench press, where he raised the 225-pound bar 33 times.
Had he been invited to the combine, that would have ranked fifth among all offensive linemen.
Guillermo demonstrated his ability to snap the ball, doing so for the entirety of Deshaun Watson’s closely evaluated throwing workout. By going through a full barrage of measurable tests and concluding the day with offensive-line drills, Guillermo also showcased his endurance.
He anchored the middle of Clemson’s offensive line and was considered to be one of the best leaders on the Tigers’ national championship squad last season. The biggest question, and why he is no sure bet to be drafted, is whether he has the athleticism to succeed against the elite talent in the NFL.
The 6-foot-3 center, who said he weighed in at 298 pounds, was timed between 5.35 and 5.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash – subpar times even for an offensive lineman.
Guillermo felt, though, that he impressed scouts with how he moved at pro day.
