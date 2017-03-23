Swinney, Brownell to visit Columbia in Clemson alumni event

The Clemson 2017 Prowl and Growl tour will be in Columbia on Tuesday, May 9.
Head football coach Dabo Swinney amd head men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell will headline the event at Jamil Temple, 206 Jamil Road.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. The program will begin at 6:45 p.m. and will include a presentation by athletic director Dan Radakovich.
Dinner will be provided by Parklane Seafood. Tickets, which are $20 for adults and $10 for children, may be purchased online at columbiaclemsonclub.com. The deadline to purchase tickets is Saturday, May 6.
Attendees will receive a pre-autographed picture of Coach Swinney and Coach Brownell.
