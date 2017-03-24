NFL Draft projections vary for Clemson’s top prospects

As the 2017 NFL Draft draws nearer, mock draft projections are showing more parity. While Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Mike Williams are consensus first-round projections, predicted landing spots for each vary from the top 10 to the late twenties.
An updated look at where draft prognosticators believe Watson, Williams and some of Clemson’s other draft prospects could end up:
Deshaun Watson, QB
Will an NFL team trade into the top five picks to select Deshaun Watson? CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has the Cleveland Browns trading up to the fourth pick to draft Watson, while CBS Sports’ Will Brinson has the Buffalo Bills trading up to the fifth pick to draft Watson.
The New York Jets hold the sixth overall pick; Sports Illustrated’s Chris Burke and CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin believe that’s where Watson will land. If not, Watson could come off the board at the seventh overall pick, where NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah and CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson project he will land with the Los Angeles Chargers.
USA Today’s Nate Davis and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. have Watson landing with the Arizona Cardinals at the 13th pick. CBS Sports’ Rob Rang and Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski believe Watson will fall to the Houston Texans at the 25th pick, while CBS Sports’ Dane Brugler and NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks have Watson falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, with the 27th pick.
Mike Williams, WR
If the Bills don’t trade up to draft Watson, they could stay put at No. 10 and select Williams. Davis, Kiper, Brooks and Wilson all believe the Bills will draft Williams to pair him up with another former Clemson wide receiver, Sammy Watkins.
Another popular landing spot for Williams is the Baltimore Ravens. Burke projects the Ravens trading up to the 13th overall pick to select Williams, while Brugler and Prisco believe Williams will be on the board at the 16th pick.
Some mock drafts have Williams falling toward the end of the first round. Sobleski and Dubin have the Chiefs selecting Williams with the 27th pick. Rang has Williams going to the Dallas Cowboys at the 28th pick, while Jeremiah has Williams landing with the Steelers at pick 30.
Other Tigers
Cordrea Tankersley is the only other Clemson player projected to be selected in the first two rounds. Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager has the Cowboys selecting the Clemson cornerback with their second-round pick (No. 60 overall). Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski has Tankersley going to the Detroit Lions in the third round (No. 85 overall).
The third Clemson player projected to come off the board in Sobleski’s mock is defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, who Sobleski has going to the Minnesota Vikings at the 79th pick, also in Round 3.
Sobleski projects three Clemson players to be third-round picks; running back Wayne Gallman is slotted to the Green Bay Packers at the 93rd overall pick. The Vikings are projected to select tight end Jordan Leggett in Round 4, while Sobleski has the Philadelphia Eagles selecting Jadar Johnson in Round 5.
