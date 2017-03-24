NFL Draft projections vary for Clemson’s top prospects

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility Pause

0:47 USC a one-hit wonder? No way, Thornwell says

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

1:22 Position Preview: For USC offensive line, 'It starts with us'

0:51 Sheriff's Department, SLED investigating Lexington County house fire that killed 4

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

1:04 USC's Daniel Fennell eyes bigger role in 2017

3:56 Frank Martin addresses pep rally crowd with theme: 'Why not?'