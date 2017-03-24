Clemson’s RB Adam Choice still rebuilding his confidence

Clemson running back Adam Choice is still trying to recover from a 2014 knee injury.
That seems like a long time to recover from an ACL tear, but there have been setbacks, and Choice has had to rediscover a skills that made him a starter before the injury.
Fully entrenched in a three-way battle for the starting role in 2017, the knee seems to have fully recovered. Choice’s confidence, though, has proven to be more difficult to rebuild.
“In my eyes, I haven’t played up to my standard lately and it’s frustrating,” said Choice, a rising junior. “I’ve just been trying to simplify things and getting back to doing what I do. It’s coming along slowly. I’m starting to feel more confident in my cuts and stuff like that. It’s a work in progress.”
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said that confidence is starting to show, and he identified Choice as one of the players this spring he’s challenging the most to take a huge step forward.
“He just looks like a veteran, and I think he’s asserted himself,” Swinney said.
Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said Wayne Gallman’s departure has given Choice a greater sense of competition.
“What you’re seeing is that level of confidence that he came in with,” Elliott said. “Choice is a very conscientious guy and learning pass protection is something that he’s really had to improve upon, but now you’re seeing that he’s not thinking about it. He’s being physical.”
Trust is coming back to Choice, something he admits wasn’t there last year.
Choice averaged 4.4 yards per carry before his season ended halfway through 2014, when he was ahead of Gallman on the depth chart.
Choice missed all of 2015 trying to recover, and Gallman emerged as a big-time player.
In 2016, Choice started the season as one of the first options after Gallman, but finished fifth on the team with 158 rushing yards on 45 carries and slipped down the depth chart.
“I was pressing too hard and it probably cost me more than helped me,” Choice said. “I’ve just got to simplify things again.”
This spring, that’s been focusing on the basics, fundamentals and “little things.”
Clemson believes it has three solid backs. C.J. Fuller and Tavien Feaster showed flashes last year of being No. 1 backs, so that’s made this spring’s competition a challenge for everyone.
