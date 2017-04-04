Tigers top Bulldogs

Tyler Jackson pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings and Chris Williams hit a two-run homer in the first inning to lead No. 4 Clemson to a 4-0 victory over Georgia Tuesday.
Jackson (5-1) earned the win, allowing four hits, no runs and no walks with five strikeouts. Clemson (25-5) registered its seventh shutout victory of the season.
Ryan Avidano (2-1) suffered the loss for Georgia (13-17).
Logan Davidson led off the game with a single. Three batters later, Williams laced a two-run homer to left-center, his eighth of the season.
The Tigers added two runs in the ninth inning, including one run on Grayson Byrd’s sacrifice fly.
Clemson will host Virginia Tech in a three-game series this weekend starting on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Davidson ss
5
1
1
0
0
2
Rohlman dh
4
0
1
0
0
1
Jackson ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
Beer lf
3
0
0
0
1
1
Williams c
3
1
1
2
0
2
A.Cox 1b
4
0
0
0
0
1
Wharton rf
4
1
1
0
0
0
Bryant cf
1
0
0
0
0
0
Jolly ph
0
0
0
0
1
0
Pinder pr-cf
0
1
0
0
0
0
Greene 2b
3
0
0
0
0
0
Byrd 3b
3
0
1
1
0
0
TOTALS
31
4
5
3
2
7
Georgia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Maxwell cf
4
0
0
0
0
0
Schunk 3b
4
0
0
0
0
0
Shepherd ss
4
0
1
0
0
2
McGovern 1b
4
0
0
0
0
0
Curry dh
3
0
0
0
0
0
Campbell rf
3
0
1
0
0
1
Proctor 2b
2
0
1
0
0
1
Talley ph-2b
1
0
1
0
0
0
Biggar c
3
0
0
0
0
2
Bradley lf
2
0
0
0
0
0
Webb ph-lf
0
0
0
0
1
0
TOTALS
30
0
4
0
1
6
Clemson
200
000
002
—
4
Georgia
000
000
000
—
0
E—McGovern; Talley. DP—Clemson 1. LOB—Clemson 7; Georgia 4. 2B—Byrd; Campbell; Talley. HR—Williams. SB—Rohlman; Beer. SH—GREENE. SF—Byrd.
Clemson
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Jackson, W 5-1
7 2/3
4
0
0
0
5
Hennessy
1/3
0
0
0
1
0
Gilliam
1
0
0
0
0
1
Georgia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Avidano, L 2-1
3
2
2
0
0
2
Ryder
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
0
Brown
2 2/3
0
0
0
1
3
Smith
1
1
0
0
0
2
Locey
0
1
2
1
1
0
Kristofak
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
Goodman
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
WP—Hennessy; Avidano; Kristofak. HBP—by Ryder (Williams); by Ryder (Bryant); by Brown, B. (Bryant).
Umpires—HP: Jason Bradley 1B: Jay Furlong 2B: Kevin Sweeney 3B: Jon Bailey. Time—2:42. Attendance—3,302.
