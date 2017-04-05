Deshaun Watson holding football camp in Midlands on Sunday

Clemson national championship winning quarterback Deshaun Watson will be holding a football camp in the Midlands on Sunday.
Watson’s camp will take place at River Bluff High School from 1-5 p.m. The camp is for players ages 6-16 and cost $215. You can register for the camp at everettsm.com or by calling (864) 350-1222.
Watson led Clemson to its first national title since 1981 when he hit Hunter Renfrow for the game-winning touchdown with one second left against Alabama. He broke several school records and was a two-time Heisman trophy finalist.
Watson is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. ESPN’s Todd McShay has him going to the San Diego Chargers with the No. 7 overall pick in his latest mock draft.
Comments