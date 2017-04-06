Clemson coming after nearby tight end

Seneca tight end Braden Galloway (6-foot-6, 208 pounds) had quite the day Wednesday.
He got a text Monday from his coach that Clemson tight end coach Danny Pearman wanted to see him and head coach Dabo Swinney wanted to talk to him. So Wednesday Galloway made the eight-mile ride to the campus to tour the new facilities and talk with the coaches.
“They didn’t offer me the first time I talked to them so I went and watched them practice for like two and a half hours,” Galloway said. “After it I got to meet Jordan Leggett because that who they said I reminded them of and they offered me after that. It caught me by surprise. That was my first time ever talking to Dabo face to face and it was very exciting. It was indescribable.”
Galloway has been a basketball player and his brother is a plays at the College of Charleston. Last season was his first in football, and he burst on the scene as a receiver with over 50 catches for over 800 yards and nine touchdowns. The Tigers see in him a tall, athletic tight end target who can stretch the field.
“They said the only difference between me and Jordan Leggett when he was coming in as a freshman is that I’m taller than him and I’m bigger than him,” Galloway said. “They love that I have potential and still have a lot to learn. Dabo was telling me that I haven’t scratched the surface yet for what I can become as a football player because I’ve only played one high school season of football. They are glad that they can have somebody that can spread the field and somebody that can line up and block.”
Despite being overwhelmed by the Clemson offer, Galloway said he’s not rushing to a decision and is still talking to coaches. He also has an offer from NC State.
“Clemson is a big time school and it’s close to home so you really can’t beat it,” he said. “But there won’t be any rush to make any decisions. It will all work out in due time. I want to see how this spring and summer go because I won’t be playing AAU.”
He might not be rushing into a decision, but Galloway admits the offer from the Tigers makes them the team to beat right now.
“I guess you could say that just because they are so close to home, they are the national champions, they have a great coaching staff and Dabo is such a great person. They are most definitely one of my top schools. It almost doesn’t feel real. I’ve been living here my whole life thinking I’m going to play basketball and now the national champions offer me for a football scholarship. It’s just crazy.”
Galloway said he will be back at Clemson Saturday for the spring game and will go to Wofford on April 22.
