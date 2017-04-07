City traffic, parking restrictions for Clemson spring game

Large crowds and heavy traffic are expected in downtown Clemson on Saturday for the football team's annual spring game in Death Valley.
City officials put out a news release Friday asking fans and residents to proceed as if it is a regular season home game.
"Access to the downtown neighborhoods will be restricted like always," according to the release. "Do not park on roadways, or in other peoples' yards. We don't want to tow vehicles, but like any other home game ... it's an option. If you are going to the downtown neighborhoods, make sure you can tell officers where you are going, and please don't be offended if we ask for an address."
There are no plans as of present to close College Avenue after the game, but that could change before kickoff, the release continued.
For more information, call 864-624-2000, visit the Clemson city police Facebook page, or watch for announcements @ClemsonCityPD on Twitter.
Comments