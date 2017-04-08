Clemson University

April 8, 2017 6:06 PM

Clemson QBs in spotlight in Tigers’ spring game

By Matt Connolly

CLEMSON

All eyes were on the quarterbacks during Clemson’s spring game Saturday afternoon at Death Valley as four signal callers auditioned to replace Deshaun Watson in a game-like situation.

The Orange team, led by Tucker Israel and Kelly Bryant, came out on top with a 19-14 win over the White.

Bryant, who entered the spring as the favorite to win the starting quarterback job, struggled passing, completing only 4-of-13 attempts for 43 yards with an interception.

One of his completions was on a flip to Ray-Ray McCloud for 32 yards when the speedy receiver went in motion.

Bryant rushed for 66 yards and a score.

Israel completed 13 of 19 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. For the White team Zerrick Cooper was 11-of-18 for 81 yards and an interception, and freshmen Hunter Johnson went 5-for-13 for 48 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Watson and other members of the Tigers’ national championship team were on hand Saturday, including Mike Williams and Ben Boulware.

