Clemson honors 2016 national champions during spring game

Clemson’s spring game offered a glimpse of what the Tigers will look like this upcoming season. It was also an opportunity to celebrate the 2016 national champions.
Fans packed into Death Valley Saturday afternoon, many wearing national championship gear, to cheer on the new-look Tigers, as well as former stars like Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams and Ben Boulware.
A pregame video highlighted Clemson’s playoff wins over Ohio State and Alabama before the outgoing Tigers’ were honored at halftime.
Boulware wiped away tears during the halftime ceremony as a video replaying the final moments of the national title win over Alabama was shown. Then the players were introduced one-by-one to thunderous applause before receiving their championship rings.
“It was a great feeling getting to come home and get your ring in front of everybody, the home crowd, celebrate the national championship. It can’t get better than that,” defensive tackle Carlos Watkins said. “It just really hit me then like, ‘Wow, we did it.’ It started to sink in on me. I can see why Ben got a little emotional because once you think about all of the hard work and everything you did, the sacrifices you made to get the ring, it’s a huge honor. It was emotional.”
Every player from last year’s team was in attendance, with the exception of Artavis Scott and Jordan Leggett. Scott was dealing with a death in the family, while Leggett is in a wedding.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he didn’t prepare a statement, but instead spoke from his heart.
“What an unbelievable moment and an unbelievable journey,” he told the crowd. “These young men may not play football in the Valley no more, but they’re forever Tigers.”
After the spring game, Swinney said it was awesome to honor the players a final time before turning to 2017.
“I love those guys, appreciate them. What they did here is amazing, and we’ll all remember that forever,” Swinney said. “To be able to separate our guys, our seniors, and put them in front of a crowd like that, was really neat. That was pretty special one more time to be able to call their names and hear the roar of the crowd for each one of those seniors.”
