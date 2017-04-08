Clemson University

April 8, 2017 9:03 PM

Tigers hold off Hokies

Staff Reports

CLEMSON

Reed Rohlman hit a homer and two doubles in No. 4 Clemson’s 6-3 victory against Virginia Tech at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.

Virginia Tech (17-16, 6-8 ACC) scored two runs in the first inning, then Clemson (27-5 12-2) came back with three runs in the fourth, highlighted by Rohlman’s leadoff home run, his third long ball of the season.

Sam Fragale lined a leadoff homer in the top of the sixth inning to tie the score, but the Tigers answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning on Drew Wharton’s single that scored Logan Davidson.

Seth Beer led off the seventh inning with a home run, his ninth of the year, then the Tigers added another run in the frame on a double steal.

Tiger starter Alex Eubanks (5-2) earned the win, as he allowed six hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk with seven strikeouts in 7 innings. Ryley Gilliam pitched the ninth inning to record his third save. Hokie reliever Packy Naughton (2-5) suffered the loss.

The series will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Owens 2b

5

1

1

0

0

0

Tufts ss

3

0

1

0

0

1

Stoffel rf

4

1

1

0

0

1

Fragale 1b

4

1

2

2

0

0

Mundy dh

4

0

0

1

0

0

Caples lf

4

0

1

0

0

2

Hudson 3b

3

0

0

0

1

1

Freiday c

2

0

0

0

1

2

Cooper cf

4

0

0

0

0

2

TOTALS

33

3

6

3

2

9

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Pinder cf

3

0

0

0

1

0

Rohlman lf

5

1

3

1

0

0

Jackson lf

0

0

0

0

0

0

Beer dh

3

2

2

1

1

0

Williams c

5

1

1

0

0

1

Davidson ss

2

2

1

1

1

0

Cox 1b

3

0

0

0

0

0

Wharton rf

3

0

2

1

1

0

Greene 2b

4

0

2

1

0

0

Byrd 3b

4

0

0

0

0

1

TOTALS

32

6

11

5

4

2

Virginia Tech

200

001

000

3

Clemson

000

301

20x

6

E — Freiday; Cox; Byrd. LOB — Va. Tech 7, Clemson 10. 2B — Fragale; Rohlman 2; Williams. HR — Fragale; Rohlman; Beer. HBP — Freiday; Beer. SH — Tufts; Pinder; Cox. SF — Davidson. SB — Davidson; Wharton.

Virginia Tech

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Scheetz

5

6

3

3

1

0

Naughton L, 2-5

2 2/3

5

3

3

3

2

Sullivan

1/3

0

0

0

0

0

Clemson

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Eubanks W, 5-2

7

6

3

2

1

7

Jackson

1

0

0

0

0

1

Gilliam S, 3

1

0

0

0

1

1

WP — Naughton. HBP — by Scheetz (Beer); by Eubanks (Freiday). PB — Freiday. Umpires — HP: Jeff Gosney 1B: Tim Carey 2B: George Deitz 3B: A.J. Lostaglio. T — 2:36. A — 6,104

Related content

Clemson University

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Clemson seniors receive national championship rings

View more video

Sports Videos