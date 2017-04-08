Tigers hold off Hokies

Reed Rohlman hit a homer and two doubles in No. 4 Clemson’s 6-3 victory against Virginia Tech at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.
Virginia Tech (17-16, 6-8 ACC) scored two runs in the first inning, then Clemson (27-5 12-2) came back with three runs in the fourth, highlighted by Rohlman’s leadoff home run, his third long ball of the season.
Sam Fragale lined a leadoff homer in the top of the sixth inning to tie the score, but the Tigers answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning on Drew Wharton’s single that scored Logan Davidson.
Seth Beer led off the seventh inning with a home run, his ninth of the year, then the Tigers added another run in the frame on a double steal.
Tiger starter Alex Eubanks (5-2) earned the win, as he allowed six hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk with seven strikeouts in 7 innings. Ryley Gilliam pitched the ninth inning to record his third save. Hokie reliever Packy Naughton (2-5) suffered the loss.
The series will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Owens 2b
5
1
1
0
0
0
Tufts ss
3
0
1
0
0
1
Stoffel rf
4
1
1
0
0
1
Fragale 1b
4
1
2
2
0
0
Mundy dh
4
0
0
1
0
0
Caples lf
4
0
1
0
0
2
Hudson 3b
3
0
0
0
1
1
Freiday c
2
0
0
0
1
2
Cooper cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
TOTALS
33
3
6
3
2
9
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Pinder cf
3
0
0
0
1
0
Rohlman lf
5
1
3
1
0
0
Jackson lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
Beer dh
3
2
2
1
1
0
Williams c
5
1
1
0
0
1
Davidson ss
2
2
1
1
1
0
Cox 1b
3
0
0
0
0
0
Wharton rf
3
0
2
1
1
0
Greene 2b
4
0
2
1
0
0
Byrd 3b
4
0
0
0
0
1
TOTALS
32
6
11
5
4
2
Virginia Tech
200
001
000
—
3
Clemson
000
301
20x
—
6
E — Freiday; Cox; Byrd. LOB — Va. Tech 7, Clemson 10. 2B — Fragale; Rohlman 2; Williams. HR — Fragale; Rohlman; Beer. HBP — Freiday; Beer. SH — Tufts; Pinder; Cox. SF — Davidson. SB — Davidson; Wharton.
Virginia Tech
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Scheetz
5
6
3
3
1
0
Naughton L, 2-5
2 2/3
5
3
3
3
2
Sullivan
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Clemson
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Eubanks W, 5-2
7
6
3
2
1
7
Jackson
1
0
0
0
0
1
Gilliam S, 3
1
0
0
0
1
1
WP — Naughton. HBP — by Scheetz (Beer); by Eubanks (Freiday). PB — Freiday. Umpires — HP: Jeff Gosney 1B: Tim Carey 2B: George Deitz 3B: A.J. Lostaglio. T — 2:36. A — 6,104
