Seneca tight end commits for Clemson for 2018 class

Things have moved quickly for tight end Braden Galloway of Seneca.
He has morphed from a basketball hotshot to a hot football prospect in a matter of weeks. NC State was the first to offer and Clemson came on board this week. On Saturday Galloway was back at Clemson for the spring game, and Saturday night he announced a commitment to coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.
“I feel like I’ve prayed about it enough and thought about it enough,” Galloway said. “I’ve been up there three times in four days and it’s been nothing but spectacular every single time. I got to talk to Dabo for like an hour on Thursday. My mom is real big on the academics so she got to talk to the academic adviser.”
Galloway said he talked Saturday with tight ends coach Danny Pearman and watched their pre-game warmups.
“The atmosphere was crazy, like a regular game,” he said. “You had people asking for autographs from all the recruits. It’s like the fans are recruiting you, too. I just love it. I can’t wait to be able to get up there more and see more. I think I fit in perfectly. They love that I have potential and still have a lot to learn. Dabo was telling me I haven’t scratched the surface yet for what I can become as a football player.”
Galloway, whose brother plays basketball at the College of Charleston, had over 50 catches for 834 yards and 9 touchdowns last season his first as a football player. He gives Clemson eight commitments for the 2018 class, four from South Carolina.
Comments