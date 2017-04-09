Clemson University

Tigers complete sweep of Hokies, 8-3

No. 4 Clemson scored four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good in the 8-3 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday. The Tigers (28-5, 13-2 ACC) swept the three-game series and won their 20th game in a row over the Hokies (17-17, 6-9) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium dating to 1984.

Virginia Tech took its second 2-0 lead in as many days when it scored twice in the third inning. But the Tigers responded with four runs in the fourth inning, keyed by two-run singles from Andrew Cox and Jordan Greene.

Robert Jolly belted a two-run single in the fifth inning, then Reed Rohlman extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games in the sixth inning with a run-scoring single for Clemson, which won its fifth game in a row. Every Tiger starter had at least one hit.

Tiger starting pitcher Pat Krall (6-0) earned the win. He allowed five hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

Hokie starter Nick Anderson (5-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up four hits, four runs and two walks with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.

The Tigers will host Charleston Southern on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Owens 2b

4

1

1

0

1

0

Tufts ss

5

0

1

0

0

2

Stoffel rf

5

1

1

0

0

1

Fragale 1b

5

1

2

1

0

1

Mangrum dh

3

0

0

0

0

0

Mundy ph-dh

1

0

0

1

0

0

Caples lf

3

0

3

0

1

0

Hudson 3b

4

0

0

0

0

1

Freiday c

3

0

0

0

1

1

Cooper cf

4

0

0

0

0

0

TOTALS

37

3

8

2

3

6

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Pinder cf

5

1

2

0

0

2

Rohlman lf

5

0

1

1

0

0

Jackson lf

0

0

0

0

0

0

Beer rf

4

1

1

1

1

0

Renwick pr

0

0

0

0

0

0

Wharton rf

0

0

0

0

0

0

Williams c

4

2

1

0

0

2

Davidson ss

2

2

1

0

2

0

Cox 1b

3

1

1

2

1

1

Jolly dh

3

0

2

2

0

0

Greene 2b

4

0

1

2

0

1

Byrd 3b

3

1

1

0

1

1

TOTALS

33

8

11

8

4

7

Virginia Tech

002

000

100

3

Clemson

000

421

01x

8

E — P. Hall; Rohlman; Davidson; Byrd. DP — Va. Tech 1. LOB — Va. Tech 10; Clemson 8. 2B — Beer; Greene. HBP — Beer; Williams. SH — Jolly. SB — Tufts; Williams.

Virginia Tech

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Anderson L, 5-3

3 1/3

4

4

4

2

3

McGarity

2 1/3

4

3

3

2

0

Sullivan

1 2/3

2

1

0

0

3

Hall Jr.

 1/3

1

0

0

0

0

McDonald

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

Clemson

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Krall W, 6-0

5 2/3

5

2

1

2

3

Andrews

1

2

1

1

0

0

Hennessy

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

Crawford

1

0

0

0

1

2

Gilliam

1

1

0

0

0

1

HBP — by Anderson (Beer); by McGarity (Williams). PB — Williams. Umpires — HP: Tim Carey 1B: George Deitz 2B: A.J. Lostaglio 3B: Jeff Gosney. T — 3:13. A — 4,705.

