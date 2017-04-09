Tigers complete sweep of Hokies, 8-3

No. 4 Clemson scored four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good in the 8-3 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday. The Tigers (28-5, 13-2 ACC) swept the three-game series and won their 20th game in a row over the Hokies (17-17, 6-9) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium dating to 1984.
Virginia Tech took its second 2-0 lead in as many days when it scored twice in the third inning. But the Tigers responded with four runs in the fourth inning, keyed by two-run singles from Andrew Cox and Jordan Greene.
Robert Jolly belted a two-run single in the fifth inning, then Reed Rohlman extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games in the sixth inning with a run-scoring single for Clemson, which won its fifth game in a row. Every Tiger starter had at least one hit.
Tiger starting pitcher Pat Krall (6-0) earned the win. He allowed five hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
Hokie starter Nick Anderson (5-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up four hits, four runs and two walks with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.
The Tigers will host Charleston Southern on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Owens 2b
4
1
1
0
1
0
Tufts ss
5
0
1
0
0
2
Stoffel rf
5
1
1
0
0
1
Fragale 1b
5
1
2
1
0
1
Mangrum dh
3
0
0
0
0
0
Mundy ph-dh
1
0
0
1
0
0
Caples lf
3
0
3
0
1
0
Hudson 3b
4
0
0
0
0
1
Freiday c
3
0
0
0
1
1
Cooper cf
4
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
37
3
8
2
3
6
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Pinder cf
5
1
2
0
0
2
Rohlman lf
5
0
1
1
0
0
Jackson lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
Beer rf
4
1
1
1
1
0
Renwick pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wharton rf
0
0
0
0
0
0
Williams c
4
2
1
0
0
2
Davidson ss
2
2
1
0
2
0
Cox 1b
3
1
1
2
1
1
Jolly dh
3
0
2
2
0
0
Greene 2b
4
0
1
2
0
1
Byrd 3b
3
1
1
0
1
1
TOTALS
33
8
11
8
4
7
Virginia Tech
002
000
100
—
3
Clemson
000
421
01x
—
8
E — P. Hall; Rohlman; Davidson; Byrd. DP — Va. Tech 1. LOB — Va. Tech 10; Clemson 8. 2B — Beer; Greene. HBP — Beer; Williams. SH — Jolly. SB — Tufts; Williams.
Virginia Tech
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Anderson L, 5-3
3 1/3
4
4
4
2
3
McGarity
2 1/3
4
3
3
2
0
Sullivan
1 2/3
2
1
0
0
3
Hall Jr.
1/3
1
0
0
0
0
McDonald
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
Clemson
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Krall W, 6-0
5 2/3
5
2
1
2
3
Andrews
1
2
1
1
0
0
Hennessy
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Crawford
1
0
0
0
1
2
Gilliam
1
1
0
0
0
1
HBP — by Anderson (Beer); by McGarity (Williams). PB — Williams. Umpires — HP: Tim Carey 1B: George Deitz 2B: A.J. Lostaglio 3B: Jeff Gosney. T — 3:13. A — 4,705.
Comments