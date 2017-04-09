Clemson’s Watson goes camping in Midlands before NFL Draft

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is experiencing a range of emotions as the NFL Draft approaches in two weeks.
“Excited and little bit of anxiousness,” Watson said Sunday at the football camp he hosted at River Bluff High School. “You don’t know what city you are going to be in or what the situation is going to be. You just continue to keep an open mind and continue to stay positive. It is going to be a fun day.”
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. predicts Watson will be selected by the New York Jets with the 6th pick of the first round, and colleague Todd McShay has him going at No. 7 to the San Diego Chargers.
CBS Sports predicts Watson will go at No. 17 to the Washington Redskins, but NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah doesn’t have Watson going in the first round.
Watson has met with Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, according to reports. NFL Network also is following Watson through the draft process and filming a documentary called “One Shot.”
Watson also taped an episode with ESPN analyst Jon Gruden for “Gruden’s QB Camp” last month. It will air Tuesday on ESPN2.
In between meetings and media appearances, Watson has been busy training. He spent time in California before the NFL Combine and in Georgia and South Carolina as the draft approaches.
“Process has been fun,” Watson said. “A lot of busy work and a lot of traveling. Kind of training and working out, going with the flow. Meet as many teams and coaches as I can and see what happens the (April) 27th. It’s up in the air. Anything can happen.”
Watson held a pair of camps in the Palmetto State this weekend. He held one in Greenville on Saturday and another at River Bluff on Sunday, when 180 kids attended. One more camp will be held in Charleston on April 22.
Watson went to Clemson’s spring game on Saturday, and was honored along with his teammates when they were given their national championship rings. It was Clemson’s first national title since 1981.
Watson, a two-time Heisman trophy finalist, threw for 420 yards and three TDs in the championship game, including the game-winner to Hunter Renfrow with one second left. Watson said the race to replace him at QB is wide open. Kelly Bryant, Tucker Israel, Zerrick Cooper and freshman Hunter Johnson all played in the Orange-White game.
“Guys looked good. It is still up in there for all of them,” Watson said. “Kelly’s got a lot of experience. Zerrick redshirted last year and Tucker has been in the system and is doing a good job. Getting Hunter in there will improve that locker room and the media room. It’s going to be a great competition. Good for the team too.”
Comments