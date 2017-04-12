Five takeaways from Clemson’s spring camp

What we learned in Clemson spring football practice:
The QB battle has just begun
The competition to emerge as Deshaun Watson’s successor will spill over into fall camp, and possibly the first few games of the season.
Kelly Bryant, Hunter Johnson, Tucker Israel and Zerrick Cooper are the options.
“All those guys had their moments,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said after Saturday’s spring game.
The Tigers are safe at safety
The Tigers are loaded at safety, and that was underscored in spring drills.
Van Smith is back after making 114 tackles last season and Tanner Muse is the leader in the clubhouse to join him as a starter, but safeties coach Mickey Conn is blessed with plenty of options. They include Denzel Johnson, Korrin Wiggins and Nolan Turner, who each logged interceptions in the spring game. Throw in freshman Isaiah Simmons and it’s obvious that the Tigers should be solid on the back end.
Will there be a RB by committee?
Yes, at least until someone seizes the reins much like Wayne Gallman did midway through his freshman season in 2014. Adam Choice, who was the Tigers’ starter that year until a season-ending knee injury, has played sparingly since and was afforded only 45 rushing attempts last season.
Choice is again a leading option, but he’s joined by C.J. Fuller and Tavien Feaster, the sophomore speedster from Spartanburg.
Ray-Ray can play-play
Ray-Ray McCloud has huge upside as a playmaker. He’s flashed his potential in his first two seasons, but this year he’ll be counted on more heavily following the departure of Artavis Scott.
The Tigers’ top returning receiver, McCloud had a solid camp, which he capped with 110 all-purpose yards in the spring game. Given his speed, cutting ability and field vision, McCloud will be given every opportunity to become a featured attraction – whether he’s receiving, rushing or returning.
Beware the redshirts
Thanks to recent recruiting efforts, coach Dabo Swinney had the luxury of redshirting several talented players last season. The dividends from that strategy already are evident.
Foremost among them may be linebacker Shaq Smith, who emerged as the team’s leading tackler in the spring. A thick 6-foot-2, 240-pounder, Smith punctuated his camp with a game-high 10 tackles in the spring game.
