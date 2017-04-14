Brownell, Tigers pursuing former UNCW commit

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell still has a scholarship available for the 2017 class and one player he's going to get a closer look at is 6-foot-8 forward Evan Cole of Cumming, Ga. Cole signed with UNC-Wilmington in November, but after the coaches left for NC State, he got his release earlier this month.
This weekend Cole will visit N.C. State and he said the following weekend he will be at Clemson. Georgia, Georgia Tech, Minnesota and Wofford also are on his new short list.
"They like that I'm so versatility, bouncy, athletic and play hard," Cole said of Brownell's impression of him. "And I'm interested in getting to know the guys on the team. I like the distance from home being only two and half hours, and I think I'll like the facilities and coaches."
Since the coaches he signed with at UNCW are now at N.C. State and he's visiting there this week, it's reasonable to think Cole might jump right back in with them. He disagrees.
"I wouldn't say they have an edge, I think it's pretty wide open," Cole said.
Last season Cole averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks per game.
