Clemson’s Watson attending 2017 NFL Draft

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of 22 prospects scheduled to attend the 2017 NFL Draft.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney will also attend the draft, according to the NFL.
Watson is one of three quarterbacks who will be present for the draft, along with North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer.
Players invited to attend the NFL Draft are typically those considered to have the best chance of being first-round selections.
Swinney, one of 13 coaches attending the draft with players, attended last year’s draft. He was with Shaq Lawson, who the Buffalo Bills selected with the 19th overall pick, and Kevin Dodd, who the Tennessee Titans selected with the second pick of the second round.
This year’s NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 and will be conducted at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Mike Williams, Clemson’s other projected first-round pick this year, won’t attend. According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, Williams was invited but declined in order to watch with his family.
Comments